Pregnant Bipasha Basu Wishes To Be Like Her Mom Mamta Basu, Shares Pics From Her Baby Shower

Bipasha Basu shared this picture. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover treated their fans to pictures from Bipasha's Shaadh (baby shower) ceremony on their respective Instagram profiles. Bipasha shared several photos and a video in which her family can be seen feeding her food. However, one post grabbed our attention in which she is posing with her mother, Mamta Basu. In the images, the actress looks beautiful in a vibrant pink saree and accessorised her look with gold jewellery. Her mom, on the other hand, looks pretty in a red saree and accessorised her look with a gajra. Sharing the post, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Wish to be a Ma like you (heart emoticon)Love you Ma," followed by a heart emoticon.

Karan Singh Grover also shared pictures with Bipasha Basu and captioned the post as, "my sweet babies!" followed by heart emoticons.

Last month, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the pregnancy on Instagram. Bipasha shared pictures from her maternity shoot and wrote a long note, that read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby"

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in April 2016, and now they are expecting their first child together.