<i>Phule</i>: Pratik Gandhi And Patralekhaa's Film To Release On This Date

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's next film titled Phule is all set to hit the screens on April 11, 2025. It marks the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film has Pratik Gandhi essaying the role of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule.

The film highlights the journey of these two visionaries, who championed equality and education in India.

Talking about the release, as mentioned in the press note, Patralekhaa said, "I am deeply honored to portray Savitribai Phule in this film. Alongside Jyotirao Phule, she laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India. On her birth anniversary today, it's only fitting that we announce the release of Phule. I'm thrilled that audiences will soon witness their inspiring journey on the big screen, and hopefully, be moved by their extraordinary courage and vision."

Mahadevan emphasised, "We have stuck to the historical facts while making this film but it is not just a historical narrative. The film is a call to recognise the sacrifices and values that continue to shape our society. This is our humble tribute to a great son and daughter of India. The film is a must-watch for the Y-generation, as it offers more than what history books have touched upon. It's an immersive journey back in time, showcasing how these visionaries shaped our nation's history."

The makers added, "Phule narrates the struggles and triumphs of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, who started a social movement against caste discrimination and gender inequality. From establishing India's first school for girls in Pune in 1848, to their revolutionary efforts in promoting education and social reform under British colonial rule, the Phules' story is all about unyielding courage and resilience to change the status quo of India's rural society of the past."

The biographical film is backed by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions.

