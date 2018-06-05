Prasthaanam: Guess Who Joined Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala's Film? Jackie Shroff Jackie Shroff is collaborating with Sanjay Dutt after a span of 10 years. The duo were last seen in Eklavya - The Royal Guard

Sanjay Dutt, who is trying to revive his production firm after seven years with the Hindi remake of Telugu film, has a new name on board. After roping in Manisha Koirala for the film, Jackie Shroff is reportedly the latest addition to the Prasthaanam family, stated mid-day. Filmmaker Deva Katta, who directed the Telugu version of the film, has taken up the directorial baton once again for the Hindi remake of the film. "Jackie sir joining the team is like a dream come true. I'm looking forward to working with such a powerful cast," director Deva Katta told mid-day. Though the latest development has been confirmed by the filmmaker, Mr Katta remains tight-lipped about Jackie Shroff's role in the upcoming film. Jackie Shroff is reportedly happy to be part of the project and is looking forward to his association with "good friend" Sanjay Dutt, stated the mid-day report. This is not the actors' first collaboration since Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff have featured in films like Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Khal Nayak, Mission Kashmir, Pitaah. It was in Eklavya - The Royal Guard (which released in 2007) that we last saw the duo share the screen space together. Prasthaanam remake happens to be special for yet another reason. Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff will be seen together in a film for the first time after Kartoos, which had released in 1999. Though Manisha has shared screen space with Jackie Shroff in over a dozen films, this will be the second time when we will get to witness the trio recreate their magic on screen. Telugu film Prasthaanam had received both critical and commercial acclaim upon release. It has also won three Filmfare awards down South. The remake will also star Ali Fazal as Sanjay Dutt's son and Amyra Dastur will play Ali Fazal's love interest. The makers have not zeroed in the title of the film yet.