Prassthanam - Maanyata Shares Sanjay Dutt's First Look Poster: 'Survival Of The Toughest'

"Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat," Sanjay Dutt says in the first look poster of Prassthanam. It's not just Mr Dutt who shared the first poster but his wife Maanyata also Instagrammed it and gave us an idea about what to expect from the storyline - Prassthanam is all about "the survival of the toughest in the journey to earn the legacy," she wrote. Sanjay Dutt's first look from the film looks interesting indeed - the 58-year-old actor makes a dramatic appearance against the backdrop of the golden sun but the dull hues of gold and yellow make the setting look like a probable warzone of sorts.



"Presenting the official poster of Prassthanam," wrote Sanjay Dutt while sharing it on Twitter.





And this is what Maanyata shared.



While Sanjay Dutt headlines Prassthanam, the ensemble cast also includes names like Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Amyra Dastur and Ali Fazal. Prassthanam will be the Hindi remake of acclaimed Telugu of the same name. Director Deva Katta, who helmed the Telugu version, has taken up the reigns for the Hindi version as well. But what makes Sanjay Dutt's film all the more interesting is that Prassthanam will witness the on screen collaboration of Manisha Koirala and Mr Dutt after a hiatus of 10 years. Prassthanam went on floors in May this year and there's not been an official announcement about the film's release date.



