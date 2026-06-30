Prasoon Joshi To Lead I&B Ministry Panel Charting Indian Cinema's Future

The Centre announced a two-pronged push for the film sector, setting up a high level panel under former CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and asking states to adopt a common framework for cinema regulations to encourage the expansion of theatres across the country.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who directed officials to initiate measures aimed at strengthening film production, distribution and the overall cinema ecosystem.

The newly constituted study group, to be headed by Prasoon Joshi, will examine opportunities and challenges before the industry and recommend steps to improve the global competitiveness of Indian cinema.

According to the ministry, the panel will study issues ranging from access to finance and funding challenges faced by filmmakers to the impact of emerging technologies on filmmaking. It will also engage with industry stakeholders and state governments to identify best practices and suggest a long term policy framework for the sector.

The group has been asked to submit its report within three months.

In a parallel move, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has shared Model State Cinema Regulations with all state governments. The ministry said different approval and licensing processes across states have often acted as a hurdle to the growth of cinema infrastructure, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas.

Officials said the model regulations are intended to simplify procedures and create a more uniform framework for setting up and operating cinema halls. States have been requested to adopt the proposed rules, with the Centre offering support for their implementation.

The twin decisions indicate a broader effort by the government to address both policy and infrastructure challenges facing the film industry. The move is aimed at supporting filmmakers, improving access to finance and encouraging the growth of cinema screens across the country.

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