Pranitha Subhash Marries Nitin Raju. See Viral Wedding Pics

Congratulations, Pranitha Subhash! The actress married businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru on Sunday. She announced the big news on her Instagram profile on Monday. "It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony," read an excerpt from her statement. She also apologised to her fans for keeping the wedding a secret affair and added in her post, "We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalised date as up unity the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current COVID restrictions."

The Hungama 2 actress added in her statement that she and her husband will celebrate with everyone once things get better. "We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates. Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than our loved ones to be part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better," she wrote.

Pranitha Subhash has featured in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. She has starred in films like Brahmotsavam, Porki, Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal and Bheema Theeradalli to name a few. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2, also starring Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. She will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India.