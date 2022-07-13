Pranitha Subhash's Latest Pics With Husband Nitin Raju And Daughter Is Simply Adorable

Pranitha Subhash with her baby girl. (courtesy: pranitha.insta)

Pranitha Subhash, who recently welcomed her daughter in June this year, has been treating her Insta family to some adorable pictures of her. On Wednesday, the Hungama 2 actress shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring her two favourite people - husband Nitin Raju and her baby girl. In the first video, Pranitha can be giving a forehead kiss to her daughter, while in the second picture, she's giving a peck on the cheek of her husband, Nithin. Sharing the post, she wrote, "These two boo boos".

Here have a look:

Announcing the birth of her daughter, Pranita Subhash shared several pictures with her newborn baby girl and wrote a long note thanking the doctors for the smooth delivery. She wrote, "The last few days have been surreal ... ever since our baby girl was born.. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, (Dr Jayashri) but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can't wait to share my birth story with you all".

Here have a look:

She also shared a video offering glimpse into her pre-delivery and post-delivery moments. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pranita Subhash predominantly works in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies. In 2021, she made her Hindi debut with Hungama 2, co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaaferi. She was also seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

