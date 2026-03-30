Prakash Raj's Mother Dies At 86, Actor Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute

Actor Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, died after battling age-related health issues. She was 86.

The news was confirmed by actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan. He took to his X account to express his condolences.

He wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family."

Former Member of the Legislative Assembly Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also shared a heartfelt note on X.

He wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Suvarna Latha ji, mother of prominent actor Sri, Prakash Raj. I pray for her soul to rest in peace. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prakash Raj and his family members during this difficult time."

I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Suvarna Latha ji , mother of prominent actor Sri,Prakash Raj. I pray for her soul to rest in peace. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prakash Raj and his family members during this difficult time. 🙏 @prakashraaj — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) March 30, 2026

When Prakash Raj Spoke About His Mother

In a 2013 conversation with The Times of India, Prakash Raj had opened up about his bond with his mother. He said, "She is my queen and is with me wherever I go. She is an innocent soul who was brought up in an orphanage, as her mother died when she was 12 and her father was unable to take care of her. She became a nurse, which was when she met and fell in love with my father, who had been admitted as a patient."

He further shared that his parents got married, but his father did not wish to work and struggled with alcoholism, often disappearing for months after taking money from the household.

Despite these challenges, his mother chose to stay and raise the family together. He added that she brought up all four of them, remained a strong Roman Catholic, and worked tirelessly to support the family. He admired the way she faced life, helped her sisters get married, ensured her children received the best education she could afford, and continued to support those in need.

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