Amid Controversy, Prakash Raj Shares Pic With Kunal Kamra: "How To Reach Tamil Nadu?"

Prakash Raj and Kunal Kamra just served up a cheeky comeback amid all the noise surrounding the recent controversy involving the comedian.



On Friday, Prakash Raj posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) where he is seen chilling with Kunal Kamra. Both of them rocked black outfits and flashed wide smiles.



But it was the caption that caught everyone's attention: “Tamilnadu kaise pahunchneka bhai ..?? Simple .. Auto mein @kunalkamra88 #justasking.” Yes, that was a direct nod to the now-viral clip causing a stir online.



What is the deal with the whole Tamil Nadu reference, you ask? Here is a quick rundown: a video of Kunal Kamra recently blew up on social media, showing a heated exchange between him and a Shiv Sena functionary.



In the clip, a Shiv Sena member can be heard abusing and threatening Kunal Kamra, referencing the studio where he had filmed his video on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — a studio that was allegedly vandalised. “Tu jidhar milega na b******e, tera bhi wohi haal hoga.”



Kunal Kamra, staying calm despite the aggressive tone, replied, “Aaja Tamil Nadu, main yahi milunga.” The caller, clearly not expecting that, asked again for his location, and Kunal stood his ground with another, “Tamil Nadu Aaja.”



That's when the classic one-liner dropped—“Kidhar aane ka?” followed by Kunal Kamra's confident response. The confused Sena worker then asked, “Abhi Tamil Nadu Kaise Pahunchega bhai?”



The exchange sparked a meme fest online. The recording was shared by several users on X, including Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.



शिंदे सैनिक: तूने CM साहब के बारे में क्या बोला?

कुणाल: वो CM नहीं डिप्टी CM हैं



शिंदे सैनिक: किधर रहता है तू?

कुणाल: तमिलनाडु



शिंदे सैनिक: किधर आने का?

कुणाल: तमिलनाडु



शिवसैनिक: अभी तमिलनाडु कैसे पहुंचेगा भाई?



ग़ज़ब कॉमेडी चल रही है भाई ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EccQkrIZ4a — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 24, 2025



On Tuesday, Kunal Kamra got a breather from the Bombay High Court, which granted him interim protection from arrest until April 16, according to a Need18 report. This relief comes in connection with an FIR filed by the Shiv Sena over one of his satirical videos and a remark allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. The court also sent out notices to the parties involved in the case, keeping things legally active.



Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra found himself at the centre of another storm – this time with BookMyShow. The comedian called out the ticketing platform on X (formerly Twitter), accusing it of pulling the plug on his shows under political pressure.



In an open letter, Kunal Kamra slammed the platform's practices and demanded access to the audience data collected from ticket sales for his events.

Dear @bookmyshow - I still don't know if I have your platform or no.

Below is humble view -

To the audiences I'm not a fan of boycotts or down rating a private business…

Book my show is well within their right to do what's best for their business | pic.twitter.com/TXaB22sfxI — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 7, 2025

In another update, Kunal Kamra revealed that he was approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss – but he turned it down.


