An <i>Idly Kadai</i> Update: Dhanush's Film Locks A Release Date. Bonus - New Poster

Dhanush, who has taken on both acting and directing duties for his upcoming film Idly Kadai, has officially locked in a new release date.

The actor unveiled a new poster on April 4, announcing that the film will now hit theatres on October 1. The vibrant poster shows Dhanush dressed in a traditional shirt and dhoti, joyfully dancing amidst a festive crowd. He captioned the post, "Idli Kadai #oct1 (sic)."

Initially, the movie was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, which would have seen it compete directly with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly. However, the release was strategically postponed to avoid a box-office face-off.

Idly Kadai marks Dhanush's fourth directorial venture, following Pa Paandi, Raayan, and Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. In addition to directing, he also plays a significant role in the film.

Set in a rural backdrop, Idly Kadai is described as an emotionally rich drama. The film brings back the much-loved pairing of Dhanush and Nithya Menen, who last shared screen space in Thiruchitrambalam. Their previous collaboration earned Nithya Menen a National Award.

The film also stars Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, and Rajkiran in key roles. Produced jointly by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, the distribution is being handled by Red Giant Movies.

On the technical front, the film boasts a strong crew, including cinematographer Kiran Koushik, music composer GV Prakash Kumar, and editor Prasanna GK.