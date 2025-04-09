Kunal Kamra Rejects Salman Khan's <i>Bigg Boss</i> Offer: "Would Rather Check Into A Mental Hospital"

Kunal Kamra shared that he was approached for the upcoming season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. A casting director, entrusted with the upcoming season, reached out to him with an offer to participate in the reality TV show.

Kunal Kamra rejected the offer and said that he would prefer checking into a "mental hospital" than appear on Bigg Boss. Kunal Kamra shared a screenshot of his chat with the casting director on his Instagram Stories.

The message from the casting director read, "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?"

Responding to the message, Kunal wrote, "I would much rather check into a mental hospital..."

Kunal Kamra didn't specify if he was offered Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 19.

Kunal Kamra is in the news for his parody directed at Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Madras High Court earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Kunal Kamra. The comic has skipped three summons from Mumbai Police.

The comedian has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking the cancellation of the cases registered against him.

His petition argues that the cases infringe upon his fundamental right to the freedom of expression under Article 19 and the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.