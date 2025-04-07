Kunal Kamra Approaches Bombay High Court Over FIR Against Him In Parody Row

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking the cancellation of cases registered against him for jokes targeting Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The petition argues that the cases infringe upon his fundamental right to the freedom of expression under Article 19 and the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The matter is scheduled to be heard on April 21.

The Madras High Court earlier granted the comic interim protection from arrest till today. He has skipped three summons from Mumbai Police.

Kamra hit headlines last month after his remarks at a show shot at Mumbai's Habitat Studio went viral on social media. The comic sang a parody of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the Bollywood movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. The lyrics targeted Mr Shinde, referring to him as 'gaddar' (traitor). Mr Shinde led the rebellion that split the Shiv Sena and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2022. Mr Thackeray has often used the 'gaddar' insult against his former lieutenant.

Infuriated by Kamra's remarks, Mr Shinde's supporters vandalised the Habitat studio, a preferred venue for stand-up comedy shows. The studio in Khar subsequently shut down, stressing that it exercises no control over the content of any show. Parts of the studio were demolished the next day, with civic authorities citing building law violations. But the timing of the action has sparked a buzz that the action was linked to the Kunal Kamra controversy.

Kunal Kamra has stressed his right to freedom of speech and said, "Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system."

He has said he was willing to cooperate with the police and courts, but has questioned if those involved in vandalising the studio will also face action. "I will not apologise. I don't fear this mob and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," he has said.

Mr Shinde has said he did not support the vandalism, but cited party workers' sentiments and said, "every action has a reaction". He has also asked who gave Kunal Kamra "supari" to target him.