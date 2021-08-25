Prakash Raj And Wife Pony 'Got Married Again' And The Pics Are Crazy Viral

Prakash Raj and wife Pony Verma in a loved up pic (courtesy prakashraaj)

Highlights Prakash Raj celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary on August 24

He shared glimpses of the celebrations on Twitter

Prakash Raj also tweeted a wedding throwback on Tuesday

Actor Prakash Raj's anniversary celebrations with wife Pony Verma happened in the form of another wedding. Yes, you read that right. The 56-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife "got married again" in an intimate ceremony on their wedding anniversary, glimpses of which he also shared on Twitter and the photos are crazy viral now. In the photos, Prakash Raj and Pony Verma can be seen exchanging rings, among other loved up moments. In his tweet, Prakash Raj revealed his wedding 2.0 was actually for his son Vedhant, who wanted to see his parents get married. "We got married again tonight because our son Vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments," Prakash Raj wrote in his tweet.

Prakash Raj's daughters with his former wife Lalitha Kumari - Meghana and Pooja - were also part of the celebrations. Here, take a look:

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #blisspic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

In a separate tweet, Prakash Raj also shared a wedding throwback from 11 years ago. As his anniversary greeting to his wife, Prakash Raj posted a heart-warming tweet along with the sweetest message for Pony Verma: "Thank you my darling wife for being a wonderful friend, a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together."

"It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night" .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..🤗🤗🤗 #happyweddinganniversary@PonyPrakashrajpic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Earlier this month, Prakash Raj suffered a "tiny fracture", for which he underwent surgery in Hyderabad. "The devil is back... successful surgery," Prakash Raj wrote in his health update post with a photo from the hospital.

Prakash Raj is best known for his work in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil movies. He is also a producer and director. In Bollywood, Prakash Raj has starred in films such as Khakee, Wanted, Singham, Dabangg 2, among others.