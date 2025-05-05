Amid Fawad Khan's <i>Abir Gulaal</i> Row, Prakash Raj Says, "You Can't Ban Films, Unless..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Fawad Khan's film "Abir Gulaal" will not be released in India. The cancellation follows the recent Pahalgam attack incident. Prakash Raj spoke against banning films, advocating for viewers' choice.

Fawad Khan's comeback Hindi film Abir Gulaal won't be released in India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. The film, featuring Vaani Kapoor, was supposed to release in India on May 9. Prakash Raj, who is always vocal about his ideas, now, has commented on the ban on the film in an interview with The Lallantop.

"I'm not for any banning of films, whether it's right-wing or a propaganda film. Let people decide. People have the right. You can't ban films, unless it's pornography or about child abuse. But thought process? So what? Let them come, no," Prakash Raj added.

He went on to add, "Today, anybody can get hurt. 'I'll cut the nose of Deepika Padukone! I'll behead her!' Useey kya hoga (what effect would that have)?. Shah Rukh Khan... just because of a colour? Besharam rang na... they can make a hue and cry about anything they want and the present power are letting that happen, to create a fear in the society."

Prakash Raj referred to the controversies related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Ahead of the release of Padmaavat, an extremist outfit had called a ban on the film and threats were made to Deepika Padukone.

The second instance he referred to was the use of an orange bikini in the song Besharam Rang in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

After the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, an organisation of movie artists, pushed for the movie's boycott. The organisation had called for boycotting Pakistani artists, singers and technicians in the Indian film industry after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 35 paramilitary personnel.

Following the Pahalgam attack, this organisation renewed its directive. "Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the organisation said in a statement.

According to sources in the Information and Broadcasting ministry, several cinema halls were not ready to screen the film and several entertainment organisations had demanded its boycott. In the wake of the demands, the ministry had decided to put a stay on the film's release.