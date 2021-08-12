'The Devil Is Back,' Writes Prakash Raj After A 'Successful Surgery'

Prakash Raj shared this picture.(Image courtesy: joinprakashraj)

Actor Prakash Raj, who recently suffered a fracture after having an accident, on Thursday, shared a health update with his fans. The 56-year-old actor shared a picture of himself from the hospital after undergoing a surgery. He shared the picture on Instagram and revealed that his surgery was successful. He also thanked the doctor who performed his surgery. "The devil is back... successful surgery... thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy," Prakash Raj wrote on Instagram. He went on to thank all his fans for their "love and prayers" and also shared that he will be "back in action soon." He wrote: "Thank you all for your love and prayers... back in action soon."

Prakash Raj's health update prompted scores of comments from his fans. "Get well soon sir," a fan commented on Prakash Raj's post.

Take a look at Prakash Raj's aforementioned post here:

Earlier this week, Prakash Raj revealed that he had an accident which caused him a minor injury. In a tweet, he also shared that he will be flying to Hyderabad for a surgery. "A small fall... a tiny fracture... flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruva Reddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry... keep me in your thoughts," he wrote in the tweet.

Check out Prakash Raj's tweet here:

A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 10, 2021

Prakash Raj is a well known name in the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. He has starred in several films like Attack, Mukunda, Wanted, Entertainment, Dabangg 2 and Singham. He will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.