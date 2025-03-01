Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal's Wedding Video Is Love, Actually

Prajakta Koli married her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on February 25. Recently, the couple dropped their wedding video - and it's all things love.

The ceremony, held in Karjat, Maharashtra, was officiated by a female priest and attended by their closest friends and family.

Prajakta shared the beautiful wedding clip on Instagram on Friday, captioning it, "Prajakta Koli weds longtime lover Vrishank Khanal."

The video, capturing the raw and heartfelt moments between the couple, beautifully tells the story of their love over the years. Prajakta wore a stunning Anita Dongre-designed lehenga, paired with minimal jewellery.

From Vrishank eagerly awaiting Prajakta's entrance to their sweet kiss and tender gestures, the video is filled with emotional and joyous moments.

The couple, who had been together for almost 13 years, married in Karjat.

On the professional front, Prajakta Koli, in addition to her role in the popular Netflix series Mismatched, has also appeared in films like Khayali Pulao and Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo.