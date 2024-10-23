Prabhas Surprises Fans On His Birthday With <i>The Raja Saab</i> Motion Poster

It's South Star Prabhas' birthday today (October 23). On the special occasion, the makers of The Raja Saab unveiled a special motion poster featuring the actor. In the new poster, Prabhas is seen sitting on a throne. The actor is dressed in a black kurta-pyjamas and a blue velvet shrug. He is seen flaunting his salt and pepper hair, with a cigar in his mouth. The text on the motion poster, "Horror is the new humour," hints that The Raja Saab is a horror comedy. The makers shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Royal by blood……Rebel by choice….Claiming what was always his! Motion Poster out now.”

Back in July, The Raja Saab makers dropped the teaser of the film. The short clip offered a glimpse of Prabhas' character and the setting of the movie. It showed Prabhas in a different avatar from his first look from The Raja Saab, which featured him wearing a colourful lungi and a black shirt. In the teaser, Prabhas is seen checking his appearance in a car's side mirror, admiring his reflection. He makes a spectacular entry riding on a bike with a bouquet of flowers. The fascinating background score by Thaman S enhances the teaser by combining aspects of romance and horror.

Director Maruthi Dasari expressed his excitement about collaborating with Prabhas and said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is bankrolled by People Media Factory. The Raja Saab will release on April 10, 2025.

