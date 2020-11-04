Prabhas' Baahubali Series To Re-Release In Cinemas. Details Here

A still from Baahubali. (courtesy taranadarsh)

For those who missed watching SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series in theatres by any chance, here's another opportunity to catch the magnum opus in cinemas. Yes, the Baahubali series of films is slated to re-release in theatres. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the big news on social media on Wednesday morning and he wrote: "In cinemas again... SS Rajamouli's much-loved and hugely successful Baahubali and Baahubali 2 to re-release in cinemas... Check poster for details." He also tagged the film's actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah. The first part of the film will release on Friday (November 6), while the second installment will hit the screens next Friday (November 13).

See Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Besides Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the Baahubali series also featured Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The film not only won the hearts of Indian audiences, it was equally adept at performing well in the international arena and it premiered at international film fests like - the British Film Institute and the 39th Moscow International Film Festival.

The Baahubaliseries, originally made in Telugu, was distributed in Hindi by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The second installment of the film garnered three National Awards. It received National Film Awards for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Special Effects and Best Stunt Choreographer.

Baahubali: The Conclusion was the second installment of the 2015 super hit Baahubali: The Beginning. It was the first Telugu film to get a worldwide release in Hindi. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened in 2017, became the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema.