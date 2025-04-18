Pooja Hegde On A Potential Collaboration With Allu Arjun: "If There Is A..."

Pooja Hegde is currently busy with her upcoming release Retro. For the unversed, the film was previously titled Suriya 44. It has Suriya, Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Singampuli in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview with Great Andhra, Pooja was asked about a possible collaboration with Allu Arjun.

Pooja and Allu have previously worked in films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and DJ Duvvadha Jagannadham. This led to fans loving their onscreen chemistry and hence the curiosity around whether they will be collaborating again any time soon.

Pooja Hegde expressed admiration over her chemistry with Allu Arjun, and shared, "If there's a good story, good characters, and if it fits right, then we'll do it."

Be it Pooja and Arjun's on-screen chemistry, the foot-tapping music or the viral hooksteps in Butta Bomma, and Ramuloo Ramulaa, the duo has only left the masses asking for more.

While Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was a smashing box-office success, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Deva with Shahid Kapoor.

She will be seen in the upcoming Tamil language romantic action film Retro. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde is also gearing up for her Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan. It will be directed by David Dhawan.