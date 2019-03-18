Pooja Hegde Defeated Akshay Kumar At Ludo (Twice) And Now He Wants Revenge

Akshay Kumar with Pooja Hegde from Housefull 4 sets (courtesy hegdepooja)

Akshay Kumar's Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra's tweet about settling a 'debt' to Akshay Kumar made way for a barrage of complaints (all in good humour, of course) from the likes of Riteish Deshmukh and Huma Qureshi. It is not unknown that Akshay Kumar is the life and soul of every film set he works on. And it appears he loves to play games in between shoots. Now, while Parineeti, Riteish and Huma admittedly lost money to the undefeatable Akshay, there's someone who did the impossible. While Riteish and Huma were trolling Akshay on Twitter yesterday, Pooja Hegde, who co-stars with Akshay in Housefull 4 tagged the 52-year-old actor and wrote: "There was one beautiful day though, where I won at ludo twice against Akshay sir. One of my greatest achievements!"

But Akshay Kumar will not have his record beaten. Replying to Pooja, he declared war and tweeted: "Hold onto that record tight, Housefull 4 promotions coming up shortly." Read their tweets here:

There was one beautiful day though,where I won at Ludo twice against @akshaykumar sir One of my greatest achievements @Riteishd#Housefull4 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 17, 2019

Hold onto that record tight, #Housefull4 promotions coming up shortly https://t.co/ojwDQl5mZH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 17, 2019

But looks like Pooja Hegde has accepted defeat ahead of the game only:

Dear Miss @hegdepooja - he has lost a normal game - during #Housefull4 promotions the game will be on #BetMoney - try winning that !!! #JaadugarJagtap — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh may harbour a secret desire to win back all that he lost to Akshay Kumar but decided against it because: "the odds are not in my favour."

Now you guys know how @akshaykumar becomes the highest taxpayer in the country. We the co-actors contribute heavily. He has the most innovative games ... he can have his own mini-olympics. https://t.co/QEHztjHRlh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2019

Thank you thank you That reminds me, what are you doing this afternoon? How about a game of Ludo https://t.co/XcnQMHyMqh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 17, 2019

Nooooo !!!! Only if you play LUDO blind folded ..... wait!!! Even then the odds are not in my favour. https://t.co/2UMiETydyU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2019

Huma Qureshi, who worked with Akshay in Jolly LLB 2, would very much want her money back. Here's her "genuine koshchen."

What is the procedure to get back my Rs 2000 ??? #genuinekoshen help — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) March 17, 2019

Over the weekend, Parineeti Chopra opted for a public declaration of the fact that she's paid her due sum to Akshay Kumar and later, tweeted: "Sigh. Spending time with Akshay sir is extremely expensive."

I was told by a newspaper that ..... so ... @akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/bgr70uxEQy — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 15, 2019

Sigh. Spending time with Akshay sir is extremely expensive. @akshaykumarhttps://t.co/OIYpZZZ6YM — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 17, 2019

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1897. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who leads a contingent of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

