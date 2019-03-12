Parineeti Chopra Says Short Role In Akshay Kumar's Kesari 'Didn't Bother Her'

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in Kesari. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Parineeti Chopra says she wasn't bothered by the short length of her role in upcoming film Kesari because it was one of those films that she wanted to be a part of, reports news agency IANS. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of protagonist Akshay Kumar's deceased wife. "It was one of those films where I didn't think about what my screen time is. After release of the film, people will think my role is too small, but it will not bother me. There is also one beautiful romantic song of mine in the film, which is going to be released in three days. Because of these two things, I decided to do the film," she told IANS.

Kesari is based on 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the East India Company army fought 10,000 Afghan invaders. "Everybody knows Kesari is about the Battle of Saragarhi. It's a boys' film, but at very crucial and emotional moments of the film, character of Akshay Kumar thinks about his dead wife (played by me). It's very cool love story that is woven into the story of battle. I have a very small role in the film, but it is one of those films that I wanted to be a part of."

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, Kesari is scheduled for release on March 21.

Apart from Kesari, Parineeti Chopra is looking forward to the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor and Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

