Parineeti Chopra 'Was Told' She Owes Akshay Kumar Money. So, She Did This

Parineeti Chopra Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ParineetiChopra)

Highlights Parineeti and Akshay featured in an episode of Kapil's show Parineeti reportedly revealed she owed Akshay money on the show Later, she tweeted a photo of her paying the money back to Akshay

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar have been trending not only for their upcoming movie Kesari but also because one of the actress' recent tweets. Sharing a DNA After Hrs report, which said that Parineeti owed Akshay money, the 30-year-old actress attached a photo of herself handing over a currency of Rs 2,000 to Akshay and wrote: "I was told by a newspaper that... so..." Akshay Kumar posed with a thumbs-up in the photo, which appears to have been clicked inside a chartered flight after the Kesari stars shot for their episode of The Kapil Sharma Show - Akshay was wearing the same sweatshirt he wore on the show.

Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar recently went to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Kesari. As per the DNA report, Parineeti apparently revealed that she lost some money to Akshay Kumar while playing poker and ludo in between shoots on the sets of Kesari. DNA also reported Akshay as saying: "She keeps saying that she has lost money to me till date but till date, she hasn't paid a penny to me."

Check out Parineeti Chopra's post here:

I was told by a newspaper that ..... so ... @akshaykumarpic.twitter.com/bgr70uxEQy — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 15, 2019

Meanwhile, here's what Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 co-star Riteish Deshmukh has to say about the matter:

Now you guys know how @akshaykumar becomes the highest taxpayer in the country. We the co-actors contribute heavily. He has the most innovative games ... he can have his own mini-olympics. https://t.co/QEHztjHRlh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2019

Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar's Kesari releases on March 21. Talking about the film, Parineeti recently told news agency PTI: "I used to ask several questions to Anurag before doing a scene as I did not want to go out of the character. I did not want to improvise in this world. I wanted to be as authentic as possible."

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1897. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who leads a contingent of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.