Akshay Kumar's Gold Class Prank Made Mouni Roy Cry On Sets

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy on the sets of Gold (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Mouni Roy said she was pranked on the sets of Gold Akshay made a fake call to Mouni posing as a journalist Mouni confessed to crying on sets

Akshay Kumar's reputation as a prankster in here to stay for real, you know what he did recently? Akshay is currently busy with post-production work for Gold, during the shooting of which, he decided to play a prank on the sets and Mouni Roy, who plays his onscreen wife in the movie, was his sole target. In a video shared by Team Gold on Monday, Mouni shared what actually happened on sets. She starts off by saying that no one can really be upset with the 50-year-old star because: "He's so happy and positive all the time. He's like kidding around, joking around and playing pranks sometimes."

Soon after, the video jumped to when an excited Mouni Roy received a call from a 'BBC reporter' (you'll get the true story soon). The video shows while Mouni was busy addressing queries on the phone, Akshay secretly walked up beside her with a phone in his hand, only to keep it aside and ask out loud: "What do you think about the London wind?" Mouni turned and realised she was on a prank call all this while made by none other than Akshay.

A visibly upset Mouni repeatedly screamed out: "I will never talk to you" while everyone else on sets were busy rolling on the floor clutching their tummies. Mouni appeared to be in tears when director Reema Kagti and Akshay Kumar tried to pacify her. "I was a spoilsport and a sole loser and ended up crying," she says in the video.

In Gold, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a hockey coach who mentored team India to win gold at the 1948 Olympics as a free nation. Mouni Roy, who is making her Bollywood debut with Gold, has been cast as a "hot blooded Bengali", who also received a sort of certification from Akshay. As a footnote at the ending of the video, this is what Akshay wrote for Mouni: "Dear Mouni, you are now prepared for married life with aced skills in husband beating. With lots of love and bruises, Akshay."

Advertisement

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold clashes with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate this Independence Day.