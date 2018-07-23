Gold: Man Who Inspired Akshay Kumar's Character Was 'Controversial,' Says Director

Akshay Kumar in Gold. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar's film Gold is just three weeks from release and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to generate curiosity among movie-goers to pull them to the big screen. The actor released a BTS video from the filming of Gold, in which the making of his character is shown in depth. In Gold, Akshay plays the role of hockey coach who trains team India to win its first gold medal as a free nation at 1948 Olympics in field hockey. From the film's trailer and songs, Tapan Das come across as a diligent but funny man however, Akshay Kumar says: "Tapan is not a goofy or humourous character, it is his quirks that makes the scene funny."

Sharing details about Tapan's character's inspiration, director Reema Kagti said: "The person who inspired his character is very controversial... alcoholic, unpopular and argumentative but at the same time (he) knows the game really well."

Akshay Kumar's co-stars such as Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Kumar Singh also reveal what the Khiladi actor was up to in between shots.

Watch the BTS video of Akshay Kumar's Gold:

Goldis produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Ritesh also shared a dialogue promo from the film, which shows Tapan Das wants to ensure that India remains the champion in hockey.

Watch the promo here:

Gold also stars Mouni Roy (as Akshay's onscreen wife), Amit Sadh and Atul Kale. Gold opens in theatres on August 15 along with john Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.