Pooja Bhatt, Celebrating Six Years Of Sobriety, Reflects On Her Journey

Pooja Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: poojab1972)

Pooja Bhatt is known for keeping it real both on-screen and off-screen. The actor has now won hearts on social media by sharing a post about her sobriety journey. In a new post on Instagram, the actress has dropped an image of the sky and her stunning face along with a moving caption. In it, she wrote, “Six years sober today…Gratitude, gravitas, grace,” and added folded plans and heart emoji. Pooja Bhatt also added several hashtags to explain her state of mind. The actress wrote, “#sobrietyrocks #sixyearssober #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #soberlife #soberliving.” Several fans and friends have congratulated her on hitting this inspiring milestone. Dia Mirza dropped claps and butterfly emojis in the comments section. Shreya Dhanwanthary replied with a heart emoji.

See the post here:

Pooja Bhatt also dropped an image of her morning cup of coffee on Instagram Stories and said, “It's a great day to be sober,” with heart and happy face emojis.

Screenshot of Pooja Bhatt's Instagram story.

Before the special post, Pooja Bhatt had also shared an image of herself. In the caption, she said, “Up close and always personal.” Fans replied to it with heart emojis.

Pooja Bhatt, then, explored the photographer within her and shared an image of the brilliant red sky. She added the caption, “Zamaane ke dekhe hain rang hazar nahi kuch siva pyaar ke. (We have seen thousands of colours of the world, nothing but love),” quoting a line from a song from her film Sadak.

Pooja Bhatt recently also celebrated 31 years of Sadak with a special throwback post. “The fact that I am in Ooty shooting for a new show in the same location where we shot the majority of the film feels bitter-sweet! Thank you to everyone who marked the date and gave me a reminder. Your love and memories of the film keep it alive. That's the magic of the movies. They bind us irrevocably. Gratitude to my father without whom none of us would have had this milestone in our lives and thank you to the universe for keeping me in the arena all these years later, with my boots and gloves firmly on! Love, love, more love," she said in the caption. Actor Ashmit Patel wrote, “What a film Sadak is. And yes Bhatt Saab is a legend. Honoured and ever grateful that I got to start my career with him.”

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt was last seen in Chup: Revenge Of The Artist with Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol.