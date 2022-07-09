Chup: Revenge Of The Artist Teaser - On Guru Dutt's Birth Anniversary, A Tribute From Dulquer Salmaan

A still from Chup: Revenge of The Artist teaser. (courtesy: Pen Movies)

On Guru Dutt's birth anniversary, Dulquer Salmaan shared the teaser of his forthcoming film, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. Directed by R Balki, the psychological thriller is a tribute to Hindi cinema icon Guru Dutt, who is remembered for his cinematic artistry during the 1950s and the '60s. Besides Dulquer, the film stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The teaser shows Dulquer cutting newspapers into flowers and making a bouquet. As Dulquer sings Happy Birthday to the tune of the song Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam, one can deduce that the teaser is an ode to Guru Dutt's 1959 film Kaagaz Ke Phool. Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam is an iconic track sung by Geeta Dutt in the 1959 film.

In the teaser, Dulquer offers the bouquet to Shreya Dhanwanthary, who talks about the "criticism" Kaagaz Ke Phool faced in that era. Sunny Deol also appears in an intense look later in the video.

In the caption, Dulquer wrote, "You are an aspiration and inspiration to us all, here's to you Guru Dutt ji!" The teaser received a shout out from other celebrities in the film industry including Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan.

Take a look at the teaser below:

The film was announced on the death anniversary of Guru Dutt, October 10, 2021. Pooja Bhatt also shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, "Celebrating the legend Guru Dutt ji who grew flowers of love in every soul he met!" After watching the clip, Vidya Balan remarked: "What!! What is happening here. Can't wait to watch it."

The film is an ode to the "sensitive artist," director R Balki was earlier quoted by news agency ANI as saying. "I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," he said.