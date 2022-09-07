Ponniyin Selvan Trailer: Mani Ratnam's Period Drama Promises The Story Of India's Greatest Empire

A still from Ponniyin Selvan's trailer. (courtesy: TipsTamil

The much-awaited trailer of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvanis out. The makers of the film unveiled its trailer in a grand audio launch event in Chennai on Tuesday. The over three-minute long video is comprised of many larger-than-life frames. The trailer, which is voiced by Kamal Haasan, tells the story of the Chola dynasty and introduces its viewers to the many characters of the film. The video that starts with a long shot of a massive kingdom, features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayram Ravi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. The video shows many fight sequences and the richness of the kingdom. Actors Vikram, Karthi and Jayram Ravi are seen fighting in many sequences, with a few dialogues here and there by the many characters of the film. The video ends with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looking at an empty throne.

In the film, Vikram plays Aditya Karikalan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a dual role and Jayram Ravi plays the titular role. The film also stars Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj in the lead.

Mani Ratnam, who has directed Ponniyin Selvan, has also co-written its script with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. The film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, is produced under the banners - Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. AR Rahman has composed music for the film.

Ponniyin Selvan was originally intended to be a stand-alone film, which was later split into two parts.

The first part of the film is all set to release in theaters on September 30 in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.