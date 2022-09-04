Ponniyin Selvan New Poster: First Look Of Prakash Raj, Jayachitra And Rahman

Prakash Raj, Jayachitra And Rahman in Ponniyin Selvan. (courtesy: LycaProductions)

Makers of Ponniyin Selvan have unveiled the look of Prakash Raj, Jayachitra and Rahman. On Twitter, the official page of Lyca Productions shared the motion poster and introduced Prakash Raj as Sundra Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi and Rahman as Madhurantakan. The post read, "Every rose has its thorns. The Emperor, the Queen Mother and the Son who wants it all! 2 days to go for the Grand audio and trailer launch". Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles.

Every rose has its thorns. The Emperor, the Queen Mother and the Son who wants it all!



Meet @prakashraaj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi and @actorrahman as Madhurantakan!



2 days to go for the Grand audio and trailer launch of #PS1!! #PonniyinSelvanpic.twitter.com/VnXjRHUDR4 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 4, 2022

The movie Ponniyin Selvan: Iis based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 historical novel of the same name, chronicling the rise of the Chola dynasty.

On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first look of Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi. Sharing the motion post, the caption read: "Quick witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi!"

The makers will launch the audio and trailer of PS1 on September 6.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the song Ponni Nadhi featuring Karthi's character Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, travelling across the empire and interacting with the villagers. In the song, he describes the beauty of the river Kaveri and the bravery of the people. It is sung and composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Check out the song below:

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will hit the theatres on September 30 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.