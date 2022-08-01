Ponniyin Selvan Song Ponni Nadhi: The Beauty of River Kaveri Comes To Life In AR Rahman's Music

A still from the video. (courtesy: Tips Official)

The makers have unveiled the first song Ponni Nadhi (the Hindi version is titled Kaveri Se Milne) of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. The song features Karthi's character Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, travelling across the empire and interacting with the villagers. In the song, he describes the beauty of the river Kaveri and the bravery of the people. The song was launched on Sunday at a grand launch event in Chennai. It offers a glimpse of the Chola Empire, on which the movie is based. The beautiful song is sung and composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The Hindi version is sung by AR Rahman, Swagat Rathod and Pooja Tiwari and written by Mehboob. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers shared the song on YouTube, the fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "PS I on the way to become biggest musical blockbuster by our beloved legend AR Rahman," while another wrote, "Kaveri the most important river which witnessed lot of historical battle. Her story is like an unsung hero in battle. Thank u mani sir and rehman sir for composing this beautiful song."

Watch the Tamil version of the song Ponni Nadhi below:

Karthi also shared the song on his Twitter handle and wrote, "When I heard this song for the very first time, I felt as if I was riding into the Chola Kingdom! Pure magic! Join me in this journey."

Here have a look:

When I heard this song for the very first time, I felt as if I was riding into the Chola Kingdom! Pure magic!



Join me in this journey.



பொன்னி நதி - https://t.co/VcKUKJOrdo#PS1FirstSingle#PS1#PonniyinSelvan#ManiRatnam@arrahman — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) July 31, 2022

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the periodic drama also stars Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmo, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and others. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 historical novel Ponniyin Selvan, the rise of the Chola dynasty.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the first part of the magnum opus will release on September 30 in five regional languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.