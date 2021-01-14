Pongal 2021: Soundarya Rajinikanth Shares Pics From Festivities

Soundarya Rajinikanth shared this image. (courtesy soundaryaarajinikant)

Every year, Soundarya Rajinikanth shares picture perfect moments from her Pongal festivities with her family. This year too, she posted pictures from her Pongal festivities with her family on her Instagram profile on Thursday. For the harvest festival, Soundarya picked a printed salwar-kurta set and she shared happy pictures from her Pongal album along with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and son Ved. Unlike last year, Soundarya's superstar father Rajinikanth and her mother Latha were missing from the Pongal family photographs shared by her. She added a caption in Tamil, which roughly translates to: "Pongal wishes to all."

See the pictures from Soundarya Rajinikanth's Pongal celebrations here:

Soundarya Rajinikanth actively shares posts from different facets of her life on social media. She shared this New Year's greeting on Instagram. Check it out:

Posting a Diwali album on social media, Soundarya wrote: "Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali from our family to yours. Spread love and positivity... Trust and surrender to the almighty. Gods and gurus will always bless us #StaySafe #BeResponsible #GoCorona."

On Pongal last year, she shared a lovely photograph along with her father Rajinikanth, her mother Latha, and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. "Happy Pongal," she captioned the post. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Soundarya Rajinikanth married Vishagan Vanangamudi in February, 2019. Soundarya, who has worked as a graphic designer in the South film industry since 1999, has also directed films such as Kochadaiiyaan and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. She was previously married to R Ashwin, with whom she has a 5-year-old son named Ved.