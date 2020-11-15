Diwali 2020: Here's How Rajinikanth Celebrated The Festival Of Lights With Family

Diwali 2020: Soundarya Rajinikanth shared this photo. (Image courtesy: soundaryaarajinikant)

Pictures from Rajinikanth's Diwali celebrations are sugar, spice and everything nice. The superstar celebrated the festival of lights with his family on Saturday, glimpses of which his daughter Soundarya shared on social media. Dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, Rajinikanth looked dashing as always while the rest of the family members can be seen twinning in yellow outfits. Rajinikanth's wife Latha picked a gold saree for the occasion and Soundarya went for a yellow saree. Her husband, actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi, and their son Ved Krishna wore matching outfits on Saturday. In one of the pictures, the whole family can be seen bursting firecrackers.

Sharing the pictures, Soundarya, who is a filmmaker, wrote: "Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali, from our family to yours. Spread love and positivity...Trust and surrender to the almighty! Gods and gurus will always bless us #StaySafe #BeResponsible #GoCorona."

Check out the photos from Rajinikanth's celebrations here:

Rajinikanth and Latha are also parents to director-singer Aishwarya. She is married to actor Dhanush. Here's what Aishwarya shared on Diwali:

Rajinikanth will turn 69 this December. The actor debuted in the film industry in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal. He got his breakthrough with Moondru Mudichu, which also starred late actress Sridevi and Kamal Haasan. He has featured in more than 160 films, mostly Tamil movies. Some of Rajinikanth's films which released after 2010 are Enthiran (Robot in Hindi), Kochadaiiyaan, Lingaa, Kabali, Kaala, 2.0 and Petta. He was last seen in Darbar, which released earlier this year.