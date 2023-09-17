PM Narendra Modi Turns 73: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Lead Wishes

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: poojadadlani02 )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners. Several leaders and Bollywood celebrities have extended their warmest greetings to the prime minister on his big day. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Jawan, has written a special birthday note for PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter). He said, "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May you get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes."

Akshay Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his film Mission Raniganj, has shared a still from his 2019 interview with PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter). Along with the picture, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Happy Birthday, Narendra Modi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always.”

Salman Khan, on Sunday, shared a tweet that read, “Wishing honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….”

Sunny Deol, whose latest release Gadar 2 has smashed a number of records at the box office, tweeted, “Happy Birthday our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, wishing you the best of health and happiness always.”

Anupam Kher has shared a series of pictures to mark the special day. In his birthday note for PM Modi, the actor said, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji! Wish you a very happy birthday! May God grant you a long and healthy age! May you continue to lead our India for many years to come with the same loyalty and hard work. All Indians in every corner of the world feel proud to witness the position you have brought the country to in the last 9 years. Your lifestyle is extremely inspiring. My mother, who calls you Sadhu Ji, is also sending you her loving blessings. Hail!”

Varun Dhawan has shared a throwback picture of himself with PM Modi and said, “Dear sir, you have the love and adulation of not just our glorious nation! You roar like a lion and the world stands in ovation! Happy birthday PM Narendra Modi ji.”

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has posted a picture of PM Modi on Instagram and wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday to our visionary leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Your dedication and efforts towards building a strong India inspire us all. Happy Birthday, PM Modi.”

