Please Don't Mistake Sunny Deol For 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' And Make Him Go Viral

Ask Sunny Deol to speak his popular dialogue Tarikh Pe Tarikh again and again at your own peril. He may not be "Indiranagar ka gunda" (remember the ad featuring Rahul Dravid getting super angry?) but he is Sunny Deol and don't forget about his dhai kilo ka hath. He Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor, on Monday, shared an ROFL video of himself sitting on a sofa and speaking his dialogue Tarikh Pe Tarikh from his 1993 film Damini when asked by a man sitting right in front of him. Not happy with Sunny Deol's dialogue delivery, when the person asks the actor to say it one more time (4th time actually) with more emotions, annoyed Sunny Deol snatches a piece of script from his hand and shouts: "Are tune mujhe kya samajh rakha hai? Indiranagar ka gunda hu mai kya (Who do you think I am? Indiranagar ka gunda)!" and walks out of the room. Sunny Deol's hilarious caption of his clip read: "Nahi hona mujhe viral yaar!"

Ace cricketer Rahul Dravid's "Indiranagar ka gunda" ad for CRED went crazy viral when released earlier this year. In the commercial, Rahul Dravid, who is a gentleman IRL, can be seen in a totally opposite avatar - raging with anger after getting stuck in Bengaluru's infamous traffic jam and creating havoc with his bat while yelling: "Indiranagar ka gunda hun (I am the thug of Indiranagar)."

Sunny Deol co-starred with Meenakshi Seshadri, Paresh Rawal and late actors Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri in Damini. He plays the role of a lawyer in the film, which shows Damini (Meenakshi Seshadri) fighting for the rights of her staff Urmi, who was sexually assaulted. The Tarikh Pe Tarikh dialogue was said by Sunny Deol to judge in court.

The famous dialogue, however, has been used in several hilarious memes.

Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border, Karz, and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana film series and Poster Boys. After acting, he ventured into politics.