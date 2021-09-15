Pippa: What Ananya Panday Wrote About Rumoured Boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's First Look

Ishaan Khatter shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ishaankhatter )

Ishaan Khatter dropped his first look from his work-in-progress film Pippa on Wednesday and got a big shout from his rumoured girlfriend and actress Ananya Panday. Pippa is a tank battle film based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book The Burning Chaffees. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the film, which is being directed by Raja Krishna Menon. In the first look poster, Ishaan looks fierce in a black uniform of the Armoured Corps of Army while standing in a tank. Sharing the poster on her Instagram story, Ananya Panday wrote: "Full power, Ishaan Khatter. Good luck team Pippa. Can't wait for the magic."

Sharing his first look as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta on Wednesday morning, Ishaan Khatter wrote: "This is going to be special. 'Shooting' begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed." The shooting of the film started on Wednesday in the presence of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Pippa will portray the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He is a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought on the eastern front during the war.

Pippa will be produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films. Talking about the film, producer Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP said in a statement: "I'm happy that we've begun shooting for Pippa with Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta clapping the inaugural slate. Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We're raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films."