Picture-Perfect Moments From Parineeti Chopra's Choora Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra at her choora ceremony. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding photos keep getting better and better. The latest album happens to be from Parineeti's choora ceremony and the photos are a sheer delight. Parineeti Chopra is a ray of sunshine in the photos. Some of the shots also feature her family members. Others are candid clicks of the happy bride. Parineeti and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan last month. The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony there as well. They also hosted a reception there. Their pre-wedding festivities began with a Sufi night in Delhi. The couple who got engaged in May this year, had a grand wedding last month.

Check out Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Sharing photos from their big day, Parineeti and Raghav wrote in their post, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.