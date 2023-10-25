Inside Parineeti Chopra's Choora And Haldi Ceremony: 'Best Day Of My Life'

Pictures from Parineeti's choora and haldi. (courtesy: fourfoldpictures)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan last month. The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony there as well. On her Instagram profile, Parineeti re-shared her choora and haldi ceremony video that was originally shared by Fourfold Pictures. "The best day of my life," wrote Parineeti Chopra. The video has glimpses of the choora ceremony with Parineeti's family. The video also has moments from Raghav and Parineeti's haldi with dance, music and a whole lot of fun.

This is what Parineeti Chopra posted:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Check out the video from the haldi and choora ceremony here:

Sharing their wedding photos on social media, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

After the wedding, Parineeti Chopra shared an extensive thank you note. It read "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."