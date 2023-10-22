'Happy Birthday Wifey,' Raghav Chadha Writes In Adorable Wish For Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: raghavchadha88)

Cuteness alert! Raghav Chadha shared an adorable post for wife and actor Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday on Sunday. He shared a carousel post that features some mushy albeit cute photos of the couple. The post shared by the AAP leader was accompanied by a caption that read, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring so much joy into my world...On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are... Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together...Like these beautiful ones of our first year together."

Check out Raghav Chadha's post here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan last month. The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony there as well. They also hosted a reception for them there. Their pre-wedding festivities began with a Sufi night in Delhi. The couple who got engaged in May this year, had a grand wedding last month. Sharing photos from their big day, Parineeti and Raghav wrote in their post, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.