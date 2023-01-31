Pics: Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday And Others At Karan Johar's House

Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor at Karan Johar's house.

About last night - filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a bunch of actors at his Mumbai residence on Monday night. Among them were Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana also attended the get-together. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, who will make her big Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was also pictured arriving at the filmmaker's house. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor was also at the get-together. The guest list also included Navya Naveli Nanda.

Janhvi Kapoor's plus one for the night was her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Suhana Khan pictured in her car. Both Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor will make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Ananya Panday, who also got her big break courtesy Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Student Of The Year 2, was pictured at the bash.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Selfiee, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, Liger, Brahmastra.