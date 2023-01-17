On Parents Chunky-Bhavana Panday's 25th Anniversary, Ananya Wishes Them With Throwback Gold

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: klrahul)

It's Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's 25th wedding anniversary, and their daughter Ananya Panday has opted to wish them with throwback photos. The actress has shared many throwback photos, from a cute family image to a photo from their wedding ceremony. The first image is a family photo, followed by an adorable picture of the couple. The third image is from Chunky and Bhavana's wedding, in which we can see Chunky applying sindoor to Bhavana's forehead. The last image holds a special place in Ananya's heart as it has the "coolest" Jackie Shroff.

Along with the adorable pictures, Ananya Panday shared an absolutely sweet note that read, "Happy 25th anniversary Mama and Papa." She added, "Thank you for showing us how easy love can be (and for ur gorgeous genes) also the last picture is here because I think @apnabhidu is the coolest and also my expression hasn't changed in the last 24 years and also I love the kids expression in the second last picture idk who he is but it's too good."

Soon after Ananya Panday shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Her Dream Girl 2 co-star Ayushamann Khurrana dropped a heart emoticon. Shweta Bachchan commented," Happy Happy Bhavana and Chunky. You two also make a deadly articulate team!" Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy 25th anniversary darlings, Well done." Jackie Shroff commented, "Love ya and ur sweetest maa papa."

Take a look at Ananya Panday'spost below:

Bhavana Pandey has also shared an adorable post wishing her "best friend" and husband, Chunky Panday, on their 25th anniversary. She also shared many throwback pictures and wrote a sweet note that read, "Thank you for being my best friend for 25 year.Thank you for the love , the support , for my beautiful babies. Also thank you for the lessons - Patience, Mental Strength Love you."

Take a look below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.