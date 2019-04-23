Pics: Rajinikanth On The Sets Of Darbar, Nayanthara To Join Today

Rajinikanth on the sets of Darbar in Mumbai.

Highlights Darbar is slated for Pongal 2020 release Prateik Babbar plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in Darbar Sooryavashi, Dabangg 3 are the other two cop dramas set for 2020 release

Superstar Rajinikanth started filming his AR Murugadoss' Darbar in Mumbai on Monday. The actor was spotted on the sets of the film, minutes before he left amid tight security. Rajnikanth, dressed in a blue shirt and track pants, waved cheerfully at the shutterbugs and the fans on the sets as he left. Darbar is cop drama set in Mumbai and the film's first look was shared on social media earlier this month. In the first look poster, Rajinikanth's elated picture took the centrestage as insignia from a cop's uniform including a belt and a shoulder badge surround him. In Darbar, Rajinikanth will play the role of a police officer 25 years after he played a cop in 1992 film Pandian.

Here are pictures of Rajinikanth on the sets of Darbar in Mumbai:

Rajinikanth's also played a police officer in Moondru Mugam, which released in 1982. Here's the aforementioned first look poster of Darbar:

Actress Nayanthara, who has been cast opposite Rajinikanth in Darbar will begin filming today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. This is Nayanthara's third film with Rajinikanth after Chandramukhi and a short role in Kuselan.

As for the antagonist, AR Murugadoss has selected actor Prateik Babbar to play villain opposite Rajinikanth. "It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time... I can't wait to commence shooting with Rajinikanth sir and Murugadoss sir this week and create some magic," Prateik said in a statement, reported IANS.

Darbar is slated for Pongal 2020 release. Between Darbar, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, cinephiles will have ample cop dramas to watch next year.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.