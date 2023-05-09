Pics: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha at the airport. (courtesy: onthespotofficial1)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will get engaged on May 13 in Delhi, according to sources. 150 people will attend the festivities, including family and close friends. The couple are expected to get married by the end of the year. Amid their engagement reports, they were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. Parineeti Chopra was dressed in her festive best as she was clicked at the Mumbai airport. She paired a red kurta with matching bottoms, while Raghav Chadha was dressed in a black shirt and beige trousers.

See the viral airport pictures here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are frequently spotted together. Rumours about them started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. They were spotted watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali earlier this month. The pictures were obviously viral.

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.