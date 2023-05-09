Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha: A Timeline Of Their Romance

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti watching a match. (courtesy: parineetichopra.germany)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will get engaged on May 13 in Delhi, according to sources. 150 people will attend the festivities, including family and close friends. The couple are expected to get married by the end of the year. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are frequently spotted together. Rumours about them started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Dinner Date

The Bollywood actress was clicked recently as she stepped out with Raghav Chadha for a dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. They smiled and walked on while the shutterbugs persistently chanted,"Shaadi Kab hogi (When is the marriage)." Here's a video.

Game Night

They were spotted watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali earlier this month.

Official, Is It?

The duo was also outed by MP Sanjeev Arora, who tweeted about them following their pictures together. MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the "union" and blessed both of them. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Pap Talk

How Parineeti Chopra reacted to the rumours.

Raghav Chadha in a pap session earlier, said, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)." When asked about his marriage plans, the AAP leader said, "Aapko bataenge jab karenge toh (Will let you know when I get married)."

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.