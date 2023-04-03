Parineeti Chopra Posted A Pic But Comments Are Obviously About Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines for the past few days after being spotted with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on numerous occasions. Soon, rumours of an impending wedding followed and fans of the actress have been hooked on to every update about the couple. Now, the actress has shared a mirror selfie with her wearing a pair of glasses. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Chasmish.” While the adorable photo attracted numerous compliments, the comments section also saw fans teasing the actress by mentioning Raghav Chadha. Sample this – one user said: “AAP mai kuch toh baat hai!” a playing on the name of Raghav Chadha's political party. “May be this name has given by Mr. Chadda,” said another user. “Raghav chadda kidhar hai ma'am,” a third user asked. “Raghav bhaiya ki dulhaniya kab ban rahe Parineeti bhabhi,” one fan asked.

Take a look at the post here:

On Sunday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted together, sparking rumours about their relationship. The paparazzi caught them at the Mumbai airport, where they were exiting and heading towards their respective cars. Despite the attention and questions, the duo smiled, and politely walked on. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the Bollywood actress and politician were seen together at the airport. Previously, they were spotted at the Delhi airport on a Wednesday night, where Parineeti Chopra, dressed in black, quickly entered the car with Chadha accompanying her, both avoiding the paparazzi and journalists.

That's not all. The wedding rumours further gained momentum when MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the rumoured couple and wished them. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Parineeti Chopra made her debut in the film industry with the Ranveer Singh – Anushka Sharma movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. Her most recent appearance was in the film Uunchai, where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. Fans can look forward to seeing her in her upcoming film Chamkila.