When Rumoured Couple Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Were Clicked Together At The Airport Again

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted together again.

Rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were clicked together again on Sunday. The duo was making their way out of the Mumbai airport when they were spotted by the paparazzi. As they headed towards their respective cars, the couple were hounded by the shutterbugs. They however smiled and politely walked on. Notably, this is the second time the Bollywood actress and the politician were spotted together at the airport.Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were spotted together at the Delhi airport on Wednesday night.

Avoiding the paps and journalists, Parineeti Chopra, who was dressed in black, was seen hurriedly entering the car. Raghav Chadha was accompanying her and he also made his way hurriedly inside the car.

A few days back, a video of the duo coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai went viral. Following which, MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the "union" and blessed both of them. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," Mr Arora said in his tweet.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Not only Parineeti Chopra, Mr Chadha was also asked about the outing outside Parliament. To this he replied, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

Parineeti Chopra made her debut at the age of 24 with the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. She will be seen next in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.