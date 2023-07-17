Pics: Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Was Her Plus One At Brother Arjun's Place

Bawaal stars Janhvi spotted outside Arjun Kapoor's house with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar.

It was a couple's paradise at Arjun Kapoor's house last night as Bawaal stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan visited the Gunday actor's house with their respective partners. With his girlfriend away on a trip to Baku, Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together on Sunday night which was attended by his sister Janhvi Kapoor along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi's Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan was also spotted arriving at the party with his wife Natasha Dalal. Pictures that surfaced from last night, show Janhvi and Shikhar sitting inside a car while twinning in white outfits. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was clicked in a printed blue shirt and was accompanied by his wife and designer Natasha Dalal.

Here are some pictures from last night:

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan stepped out for the promotions of their upcoming film Bawaal. Janhvi Kapoor opted for an all-denim outfit while Varun Dhawan was spotted in his casual best. See the picture below:

Last week, the Dhadak actor posted some pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. Janhvi Kapoor was seen sporting a black cut-out dress in the pictures. As predicted, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was among those who commented below the post with heart emojis.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's pictures:

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil kumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants and pubs. Janhvi and Shikhar were also spotted offering prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh in April this year.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the promotions of Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Bawaal will be released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.