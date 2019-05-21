Pics: How Madhuri Dixit Made 'Die-Hard Fan' Gauri Khan's Day

Gauri Khan shared these pictures (courtesy gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan had another visitor at her store Gauri Khan Designs recently. Guess who? None other than Madhuri Dixit, resulting in a complete fan-girl moment on Gauri's part. The celebrity interior designer shared glimpses of her fun times with Madhuri Dixit on her social media handles and wrote: "A die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit... welcome to Gauri Khan Designs." In one of the photos, Madhuri and Gauri can be seen chilling inside the boutique store while in another, the duo can be seen soaking up the sun in the porch area. Gauri Khan also couldn't resist a selfie with Madhuri and posted one on Instagram with the caption: "Thanks for dropping by!"

Gauri Khan Designs is a top favourite amongst Bollywood celebs when it comes to home redecoration or interior designing. Gauri Khan has helped set up new apartment spaces for stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, jazz up Jacqueline Fernandez's home and redecorate Karan Johar's rooftop, now the venue of frequent showbiz parties. Gauri Khan has also designed two top-end restaurants in Mumbai - ARTH and Sanchos. She also helped design Alia Bhatt's vanity.

In the past, Gauri Khan Designs has had visitors such as Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shahid and Mira Kapoor. More recently, Gauri Khan posted about helping Nita Ambani redo the bar lounge inside their plush Mumbai home Antilia.

Madhuri Dixit has famously co-starred with Gauri Khan's superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan in films such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Devdas and Koyla. Madhuri currently judges reality TV show Dance Deewane and was last seen in Kalank.

