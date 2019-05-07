Gauri Khan's Rendezvous With Nita Ambani And Her Latest Project

Gauri Khan and Nita Ambani inside Antilia. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Gauri Khan designed the Ambani mansion bar lounge and posted a picture from her "happy clients book" with Nita Ambani on Instagram. Gauri Khan, who is a celebrated interior decorator, said that designing the space in Antilia (the name of the Ambani residence) is one of Gauri Khan Designs' "top bespoke projects." Gauri Khan wrote: "It's been such an incredible experience working on this space at Antilia. This has definitely been one of our top bespoke projects and working with Nita and her keen eye for design has been truly inspiring #GauriKhanDesigns #barlounge." She also shared a picture of herself and Nita Ambani seated at the newly made bar lounge.

Gauri Khan and her actor husband Shah Rukh Khan are frequent guests of the Ambanis and vice-versa.

Gauri Khan is a name to reckon with in the world of interior decoration. She has worked with celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra,Jacqueline Fernandez, and Karan Johar to name a few. She has also decorated posh restaurants in Mumbai including ARTH and Sanchos, both located in Khar, Mumbai. In 2017, she also designed the Halloween party hosted by London's famous night club Cirque Le Soir in Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

Gauri Khan is the owner of Gauri Khan Designs and before that she co-curated interior decoration pieces with Sussanne Khan for the Charcoal Project.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are parents to Aryan, 21, Suhana, 18 and AbRam, 5. Aryan and Suhana are studying films abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

