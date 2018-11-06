'You Stole My Hammock,' SRK After Watching Video Of Sidharth Malhotra's Home Done By Gauri

Gauri Khan is a celebrated interior decoration and she has designed homes for several Bollywood celebs

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 06, 2018 13:14 IST
Shah Rukh Khan photographed outside a restaurant in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The interiors of Sidharth's home are done by Gauri Khan
  2. "That hammock in the video is mine," SRK tweeted
  3. "Hey great taste, Shah Rukh Khan," Sidharth replied

Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai home, which has been designed and styled by her, on social media and after watching the short clip, Shah Rukh Khan realised where he can find his missing hammock. "That hammock in the video is mine!!! You guys stole it!! By the way house looks lovely... but the hammock... damn," Shah Rukh tweeted. Sidharth did not deny the allegations levelled by SRK and added: "Hey great taste, Shah Rukh Khan. 'Swing' by anytime! Thanks." Too bad, SRK. But yes, you do have a 'great taste.'

This is how the conversation unfolded on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

Gauri Khan is a celebrated interior decorator and she has designed homes of celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and parts of Karan Johar's home. She has also curated the interiors of one of Mumbai's top restaurants Arth. When it opened earlier this year, Gauri Khan's store had a steady influx of celebrities such aAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neeta Ambani, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.

In fact, Gauri is as busy as her actor husband - she's building an Instagram portfolio of her best works. Last month, Shah Rukh asked Gauri when she will design his office and her reply was: "As soon as I have some free time" - posted with a smiley.

Screenshot of Gauri Khan's Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and it will open in theatres on December 21.

