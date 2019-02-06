Gauri Khan's Sanchos Date #2 With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor

Gauri Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Gauri Khan organised another party at the recently-opened Sanchos, for which she's done the interiors. This time she invited Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. "Organising another party at Sanchos... these blurrrrrr pics just not working... (sic)," Gauri captioned the post. But these pictures work just fine for us. Malaika made a winning case for all fashion enthusiasts as she arrived in a white Nikhil Thampi jumpsuit, fresh off the Lakme Fashion Week runway (she attended another event in the same outfit). Natasha Poonawalla was the Gucci gal of the group while the rest of them were dressed casually. Karisma Kapoor's Peter Pilotto dress also deserves a special mention.

Here's Gauri's post:

If you're itching to take notes on styling, here are close-up pictures:

Last week, Gauri Khan stepped out with her friends Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Farah Khan and Kaykasshan Patel and mother Savita Chhibber for dinner date at the Sanchos. Gauri's friends were quite impressed with her work and complimented her on social media. "Absolutely loved the space beautifully designed by you," Bhavana wrote and tagged Gauri Khan.

Here are pictures from their outing:

Apart from Sanchos, Gauri, who is a celebrated interior decorator, designed suburban Mumbai restaurant Arth. She has also decorated houses of Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, among others.

Gauri Khan is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan and they are parents to Aryan, 21, Suhana, 18, and AbRam, 5.