Pics: Gauri, Aryan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji And Others At Kajal Anand's Starry Party

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward as they attended Kajal Anand's birthday party on Friday night. The guestlist comprised Kajal Anand's close friends. Among them were Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan Khan. Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar were also pictured at the bash. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya also attended the bash. Khushi Kapoor and her cousin Shanaya were also present at the party. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi also attended the bash. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor arrived with husband Sanjay Kapoor. We also spotted Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji at the party. Gehraiyaan actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi also attended the party.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The Netflix film is slated to release this year. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is all set to make his writing and directing debut.