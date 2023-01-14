Pics: Gauri, Aryan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji And Others At Kajal Anand's Starry Party

About last night

Gauri, Aryan and Suhana Khan at the party.

New Delhi:

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward as they attended Kajal Anand's birthday party on Friday night. The guestlist comprised Kajal Anand's close friends. Among them were Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan Khan. Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar were also pictured at the bash. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya also attended the bash. Khushi Kapoor and her cousin Shanaya were also present at the party. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi also attended the bash. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor arrived with husband Sanjay Kapoor. We also spotted Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji at the party. Gehraiyaan actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi also attended the party.

Strike a pose like Gauri Khan.

Gauri Khan at the party.

Suhana Khan pictured at the bash.

Suhana Khan at the party.

Aryan Khan was also clicked at the party.

Aryan Khan at the party.

Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar at Kajal Anand'a party.

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar at the party.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda was pictured with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar with Shweta Bachchan

We also spotted Ananya Panday at the party.

Ananya Panday at the party.

Navya Naveli Nanda was also clicked at the party.

Navya Nanda at the party.

Siddhant Chaturvedi at the party.

Shamita Shetty smiled for the paparazzi.

Shamita Shetty at the party.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh represented the couples section.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at the party.

Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh at the party.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The Netflix film is slated to release this year. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is all set to make his writing and directing debut.

